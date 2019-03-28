Pan Card-Aadhar Card Link: How to Link Aadhar with Pan Card Online

Pan Card-Aadhar Card Link Last Date: The Income Tax Department has been reminding PAN card holders to link it with their Aadhaar numbers by March 31. Over the past few weeks, the department has said that doing so is mandatory for the filing of income tax return.

Advertising

The Income Tax Department has on its website – incometaxindia.gov.in – listed various ways for the income tax assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN. Some of these facilities are an SMS service, the e-filing income tax portal and through ITR.

Link your AADHAAR with PAN today to enjoy seamless Income Tax services online. pic.twitter.com/URKcJDidC7 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 20, 2019

How to link PAN with Aadhaar for filing of income tax return online (through the income tax e-filing website)

An Aadhaar card number can be linked with a PAN card number online through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), according to the taxman. In order to do this, the user is required to click on the “link Aadhaar” option on the portal’s homepage to proceed.

On the following page, the user can submit a request to link the two personal identification numbers by entering details such as full name along with his or her PAN and Aadhaar.

Income tax return (ITR)

An individual can also submit a request to link Aadhaar number with PAN while filing the income tax return (ITR) online (e-filing). The link of e-filing, according to the Income Tax Department, is available on the websites of NSDL (tin-nsdl.com) and UTIITSL (utiitsl.com), as well as the income tax e-filing portal.

Advertising

SMS

A PAN can be linked with an Aadhaar number (UID) through an SMS facility. To link the two through this SMS facility, the user is required to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format, according to the Income Tax Department website:

UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar><space><10-digit PAN>

For example, UIDPAN 444555666777 BBBCA3333J

PAN card application

A request to link Aadhaar number with PAN can also be registered in the application to obtain a PAN card or apply for any changes in one’s information on the PAN card, according to the taxman.