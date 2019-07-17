How to file your Income Tax Return online?

The last day for filing the annual Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 is July 31. If your gross total income — before allowing deductions under section 80C and 80U — exceeds Rs 2,50,000 in a financial year, it is mandatory to file returns.

The limit for senior citizens, who fall in the age bracket of 60-80 years, is Rs 3,00,000, while it is Rs 5,00,000 for super-senior citizens, whose age is more than 80 years.

However, one can file their return involuntarily even if the gross total income they earn is less than the maximum exemption limit.

ITR filing: Documents you need to file tax returns

Here are the simple steps to file your ITR online:

Step 1: Go on the https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home page and log on with User ID, password, Date of Birth/Date of Incorporation, and Captcha. Register if you are a new filer.

Step 2: Click on e-File and select Prepare and Submit ITR Online option. *Only ITR 1 and ITR 4S can be filed online.

Step 3: Select the Income Tax Return (ITR) Form ITR 1 or ITR 4S and the assessment year.

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary details. Once done, click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Upload the Digital Signature Certificate, if available. However, ensure that the DSC is registered with the e-Filing.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

* If your ITR is successfully filed, ITR-Verification (ITR-V) will be displayed (if DSC is not used) Click on the link on the screen and download the ITR-V. It will also be sent to the registered email ID. If DSC is used while filing, the process is completed.

* If the return is not uploaded with DSC, the ITR-V Form then needs to be printed, signed, and submitted to the central processing centre (CPC) within 120 days from the date of e-Filing. The return will be processed once the CPC receives a signed ITR-V Form.

TO UPLOAD ITR:

Step 1: Download the ITR preparation software for the relevant year for your concerned PC/laptop and prepare your Return.

Step 2: Log on to the e-Filing website with user ID, password, Date of Birth/Date of Incorporation, and Captcha.

Step 3: Upload your file by clicking on e-File and on Upload Return button.

Step 4: Select the appropriate ITR, assessment year and XML file previously saved in Step 2.

Step 5: Upload DSC, if available, and click on Submit.