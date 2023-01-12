How Apollo Supply Chain’s technological focus is bringing about a paradigm shift in supply chain management

The Indian logistics industry is one of the largest in the world, with a market value of about $215 billion and average annual growth of 10.5%. However, when it comes to adopting technical developments, the infrastructure is still far behind. Technology-adoption has come across as the panacea to bridge this gap and digital-first logistics firms are accelerating change in the logistics and supply chain sector by allowing small and large stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly.

Apollo Supply Chain (ASC), one of the Apollo Group’s leading brands, is an embodiment of this. ASC has experienced exponential growth in recent years as a result of its best-in-class comprehensive solutions to supply chain needs in India and elsewhere. With their committed team of supply chain specialists offering sustainable technology-led, custom-made solutions, ASC helps businesses get better by enabling efficiencies in their supply-chain.

Logistics is the common factor linking the different business sectors. While manufacturing companies in western countries focus on their core function and outsource logistics, in India third party logistics is still at its nascent stages. ASC was created to address this gap and build on the opportunities that the supply chain sector has to offer in the upcoming years.

Raaja Kanwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Supply Chain, talked about the key factors leading to their success and said, “Apollo LogiSolutions is an integrated solutions provider with a strong inheritance of Apollo Group’s ethics and values, professionalism, corporatisation and partnerships with global players, providing scalability and best-in-class processes. Our vantage point not only gives us a great view of and insight into what the industry needs right now, it also helps us predict the future requirements of the industry correctly.”

Backed by the strong lineage of the Apollo Group, ASC has a strong credibility and support network that helps them with cutting-edge technology, skills and world class practices, to remain competitive in the market. ASC provides comprehensive solutions in warehousing, transportation, freight, and supply chain by combining a slew of technological innovations to make its processes more efficient and straightforward. Warehouse automation (which allows the organisation to simplify complicated warehouse processes), warehouse management system (for effective onboarding, unloading, and inventory), data analytics and dashboard, control tower and analytics centre, and so on are some of ASC’s other offerings. Thus, by providing agile technology driven solutions and a strong market positioning, ASC has achieved a 40% demonstrated Y-on-Y growth rate in a relatively short period of time. The primary goal of the company is to provide value to their clients by reducing costs and fostering growth. It would be interesting to follow ASC’s growth trajectory in the upcoming years as the company paves the way for more efficient supply chain management in the country and beyond.