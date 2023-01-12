scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

How Apollo Supply Chain’s technological focus is bringing about a paradigm shift in supply chain management

ASC has experienced exponential growth in recent years as a result of its best-in-class comprehensive solutions to supply chain needs in India and elsewhere.

Raaja Kanwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Supply Chain
Listen to this article
How Apollo Supply Chain’s technological focus is bringing about a paradigm shift in supply chain management
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Indian logistics industry is one of the largest in the world, with a market value of about $215 billion and average annual growth of 10.5%. However, when it comes to adopting technical developments, the infrastructure is still far behind. Technology-adoption has come across as the panacea to bridge this gap and digital-first logistics firms are accelerating change in the logistics and supply chain sector by allowing small and large stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly.

Apollo Supply Chain (ASC), one of the Apollo Group’s leading brands, is an embodiment of this. ASC has experienced exponential growth in recent years as a result of its best-in-class comprehensive solutions to supply chain needs in India and elsewhere. With their committed team of supply chain specialists offering sustainable technology-led, custom-made solutions, ASC helps businesses get better by enabling efficiencies in their supply-chain.

Logistics is the common factor linking the different business sectors. While manufacturing companies in western countries focus on their core function and outsource logistics, in India third party logistics is still at its nascent stages. ASC was created to address this gap and build on the opportunities that the supply chain sector has to offer in the upcoming years.

Raaja Kanwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Supply Chain, talked about the key factors leading to their success and said, “Apollo LogiSolutions is an integrated solutions provider with a strong inheritance of Apollo Group’s ethics and values, professionalism, corporatisation and partnerships with global players, providing scalability and best-in-class processes. Our vantage point not only gives us a great view of and insight into what the industry needs right now, it also helps us predict the future requirements of the industry correctly.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach

Backed by the strong lineage of the Apollo Group, ASC has a strong credibility and support network that helps them with cutting-edge technology, skills and world class practices, to remain competitive in the market. ASC provides comprehensive solutions in warehousing, transportation, freight, and supply chain by combining a slew of technological innovations to make its processes more efficient and straightforward. Warehouse automation (which allows the organisation to simplify complicated warehouse processes), warehouse management system (for effective onboarding, unloading, and inventory), data analytics and dashboard, control tower and analytics centre, and so on are some of ASC’s other offerings. Thus, by providing agile technology driven solutions and a strong market positioning, ASC has achieved a 40% demonstrated Y-on-Y growth rate in a relatively short period of time. The primary goal of the company is to provide value to their clients by reducing costs and fostering growth. It would be interesting to follow ASC’s growth trajectory in the upcoming years as the company paves the way for more efficient supply chain management in the country and beyond.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 23:08 IST
Next Story

Mitchell Santner to lead T20I squad to India; Ben Lister earns maiden call-up

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close