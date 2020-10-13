‘Housing sales revive on low loan rates, bottomed-out prices’

Delhi-NCR recorded a 157 per cent rise in sales value from Rs 1,263 crore to over Rs 3,246 crore.

Housing sales value in the top 7 cities in July-September collectively rose to Rs 29,731 crore, as against Rs 12,694 crore in the preceding quarter ended June a significant jump of 134 per cent, says a study by Anarock Property Consultants.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw homes worth Rs 16,500 crore sold in the September quarter against Rs 6,748 crore in the June quarter, a rise of 145 per cent. Chennai’s housing sales value rose almost 3.3 times — from Rs 314 crore in June quarter to over Rs 1,039 crore in the September quarter. Delhi-NCR recorded a 157 per cent rise in sales value from Rs 1,263 crore to over Rs 3,246 crore. Hyderabad’s sales value rose 152 per cent from Rs 410 crore to nearly Rs 1,032 crore, Anarock said.

Pune’s housing sales value stood at Rs 2,968 crore in the September quarter against Rs 1,321 crore. Kolkata’s sales value rose from Rs 433 crore to nearly Rs 957 crore, while that of Bengaluru rose to Rs 3,989 crore against Rs 2,205 crore.

