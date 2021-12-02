Housing prices pick up in September quarter

The RBI released its quarterly house price index (HPI) — base: 2010-11=100 — for Q2 of 2021-22, based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities. (Representational)

Housing prices are picking up gradually across India if the latest home price index calculated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is any indication. While housing prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai rose in the September quarter of FY22, in Delhi and Bengaluru it fell.

The RBI’s All-India HPI recorded 2.6 per cent growth (y-o-y) in the September quarter of 2021-22 as compared with 2.0 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 1.1 per cent a year ago, the RBI said. In absolute terms, on a sequential basis, the all-India index declined to 285.7 in Q2 of FY22 from 287 in the first quarter and 278.5 in the Q2 of last year.

The RBI released its quarterly house price index (HPI) — base: 2010-11=100 — for Q2 of 2021-22, based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in 10 major cities.

Home price index in Mumbai rose to 279.8 in the September quarter from 265.9 in the year-ago quarter and 263 in Q1 of last year. Kochi index rose to 297.2 in Q2 from 287.3 in Q1. Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad recorded a sequential decline in HPI. In Delhi, HPI declined to 299.3 from 315 in the Q1 and 329.4 a year ago. Bengaluru HPI fell to 313.2 in Q2 of FY22 from 333.7 in Q1.