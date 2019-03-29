Housing loan segment faces slowdown: Transunion Cibil

The mortgage market, or the housing loan segment, exhibited a significant slowdown on account of the various structural issues plaguing the real estate industry with originations growth continuing to decelerate in July-September period of 2018 due to significant slowdown in refinancing volumes, Transunion Cibil said.

According to Cibil, a credit information company, growth in origination activity — the process by which a borrower applies for a new loan, and a lender processes that application — in both volume and value terms declined in July-September of 2018. The year-on-year growth of origination amount has declined significantly from 27 per cent in January-March 2018 to 11 per cent in July-September 2018. In consonance, Y-O-Y growth in origination volumes declined from 18 per cent in January-March to 8 per cent in April-June 2018 and further on to 2 per cent in July-September 2018, it said. Early indications point towards further deceleration in October-December of 2018.

According to the TransUnion Cibil Industry Insights Report (IIR), Indian consumer credit market continued to expand over the past year thanks to strong growth in the major unsecured lending categories of credit cards, personal loans and consumer durable loans. Between them, at a total balance level, these categories grew 31.3 per cent in October-Decmber period 2018 compared to same period year before, it said.

Secured lending categories — loans against property (LAP), auto loans and home loans — experienced more moderate total balance growth by comparison, expanding at the still-robust levels of 21.8 per cent, 17.4 per cent and 17.1 per cent, respectively over the year ended October-December 2018. These healthy growth levels demonstrate that credit demand by Indian consumers remains strong, and that where possible lenders have continued to make credit available to borrowers to meet that demand, Cibil said.

“Consumer credit continues to be a key driver for the Indian economy. Although GDP growth has decelerated in recent quarters, the rate of overall consumer lending growth in India is still significantly higher than for most other major economies in the world,” said Yogendra Singh, Vice President of data science and analytics, TransUnion CIBIL. “As Indian lenders continue to increase in size and complexity, and look to expand the universe of consumers they can prudently extend credit to, they are evolving their underwriting capacity and sophistication accordingly with new data sources and analytic tools. This continued evolution in capabilities is increasingly important in maintaining retail lending growth as external factors like funding availability and the global economic outlook present potential headwinds.”

All major consumer lending products experienced double-digit percentage growth in the total number of accounts in December quarter, it said.

Encouragingly, the largest product segment by number of accounts — credit cards — also experienced one of the highest rates of growth, both in total balances and in the number of accounts (these measures increased 31.4 per cent and 28.6 per cent, respectively, on a Y-o-Y basis in October-December 2018). More than 25 million Indian consumers had credit cards at the end of 2018, an increase of nearly 50 per cent compared to the end of 2016, which was immediately following the demonetization event of November 2016,” it said.

“The significant expansion in consumer credit card access over the past two years may be in part attributable to the experience of the demonetization event. Consumers see the importance and value of credit cards in facilitating spending as well as in providing access to liquidity and borrowing power,” Singh said.

“A similar story—strong account and balance growth—was also true for all the smaller ticket-size loans including personal loans, consumer durable loans and two-wheeler loans. This growth across a range of account types indicates that the trends of strong consumer credit demand and access to credit continued in the most recent quarter,” Cibil said. “It is clear there is still significant demand for credit amongst Indian consumers, with enquiries increasing 40 per cent year-on-year in September-December 2018. However, supply has not quite kept pace and approval rates have displayed a consistent declining trend from January-March 2017 onward. This effect is driven by an increasing percentage of non-prime, higher-risk consumers entering the credit marketplace, and shows lenders are actively managing their risk exposure and thus the profile of their overall portfolio,” Singh said.

As accounts and balances have continued to grow across most retail lending products, consumers have generally continued to perform well on the products they hold. “Delinquency rates remained relatively stable across most major consumer lending categories, with serious delinquency rates in October-December 2018 essentially flat YoY for credit card, home loans and personal loans. Auto loans showed a strong improvement over the past year, with the serious delinquency rate dropping 116 basis points to 2.75 per cent. Serious delinquency rates are measured as the percentage of balances 90 or more days past due,” Cibil said.