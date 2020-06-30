Hospitality sector gears up for a new post-lockdown normal

From hotel chains like Trident and Hyatt, to luxury cottages and hillside resorts, everyone is rolling out a slew of confidence-building measures for visitors. (File Photo) From hotel chains like Trident and Hyatt, to luxury cottages and hillside resorts, everyone is rolling out a slew of confidence-building measures for visitors. (File Photo)

As hotels and resorts gear up to welcome visitors once again after three months of lockdown, staycation, workcation and quarantine tourism have become the new buzzwords.

From hotel chains like Trident and Hyatt, to luxury cottages and hillside resorts, everyone is rolling out a slew of confidence-building measures for visitors — including discounts and special packages for long stays, hygiene managers, and tying up with healthcare professionals in case of any eventuality.

“Each of our hotels has a dedicated hygiene and safety manager … None of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19”, commits Trident Agra on its website, along with offering up to 60 per cent discount on staycations, since moving around in the city and visiting public places/tourist sites is still a big no-no.

Travelling by road — by far, the only practical option — comes with its own set of ifs and buts. For instance, the booking team at Trident say that if one is travelling from outside Uttar Pradesh, “visitors should preferably be armed with an e-pass and corona negative certificate, so that they don’t suffer inconvenience at the border, even as “the hotel only mandates a ‘safe’ status on Aarogya Setu app before check-in”.

The Hyatt group, which has 32 hotels in India of which 13 have reopened, is collaborating with medical experts from US-based Cleveland Clinic to fine-tune its reopening and operating procedures for guests. Besides offering staycation packages to win back consumers, “the hotels are reimagining places and spaces to make social distancing not feel that way,” says a statement from the group.

Places like Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan, which closed its borders to outsiders last week, are registering a keen interest among locals for staycations. Akhil Anand, director of Tree of Life Resorts, which has properties in both places, says, “Our Jaipur site — located in a village 30 km from the city — registered a 65 per cent occupancy last week, with many from Jaipur planning their first getaway post lockdown.” Even the Udaipur resort is witnessing a footfall of local tourists.

