Horticulture output in 2019-20 to be 0.84% higher

The total horticulture production in 2019-20 in the country is expected to be 0.84 per cent higher than 2018-19, said the Ministry of Agriculture& Farmer’s Welfare as it released the first Advance Estimates of current year area and production of various horticulture crops.

The Advance Estimates, which are based on the information received from states/Union Territories and other source agencies, shows during the current year there will be an increase in vegetables, aromatics and medicinal plantations. However a decrease in fruit, flowers and spices is expected.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry, the area under horticulture crops is estimated to be 25.61 million hectare in 2019-20, as against the 25.43 million hectare in 2018-19.

Similarly, the horticulture production is estimated to reach about 313.35 million tonnes in current year, as against the 310.74 million tonnes last year.

“The fruit production is expected to be lower by 2.27 per cent in 2019-20 over 2018-19. It is mainly due to loss in production of grapes, banana, mango, citrus, papaya and pomegranate,” said the statement.

It noted an “ increase of 2.64 per cent in production of vegetables in 2019-20 over 2018-19. Increase is mainly due to increased production of onion, potato and tomato.

“Onion production is expected to be 24.45 million tonnes (increase of 7.17 per cent), compared to 22.82 million tonnes in 2018-19,” it added.

The increase in onion production is expected to bring some relief to consumers who are feeling the heat due to the spike in retail prices of the kitchen staple. Onion prices reached above Rs 150 per kg across several cities in recent months.

The statement said potato production is expected to be 51.94 million tonne (increase of 3.49 per cent), compared to 50.19 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Tomato production is expected to be 19.33 million tonnes (increase of 1.68 per cent), compared to 19.01 million tonnes in 2018-19, it added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App