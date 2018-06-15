Hong Kong tycoon pays $1.3 bn for London office tower

The 5Broadgate office complex which is the headquarters for UBS in London (Photo from Make Architects) The 5Broadgate office complex which is the headquarters for UBS in London (Photo from Make Architects)

Hong Kong tycoon Victor Li has bought a London office tower for 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) as he expands his overseas portfolio after taking over the business empire of his billionaire father Li Ka-shing.

Property company British Land and a Singaporean wealth fund GIC said in a statement that they had sold 5 Broadgate to a subsidiary of Victor Li’s CK Asset Holdings.

The move comes days after Li’s CK Infrastructure Holdings made a A$12.98 billion ($9.8 billion) takeover offer for Australia’s biggest gas pipeline company, APA Group , offering a hefty 33 percent premium to tap into a tight gas market.

The London building, completed in 2015, generated a property return of 18 percent per annum for British Land.

CK Asset first entered the UK property market in 1995, and has developed a number of residential and commercial properties, including Royal Gate Kensington, Montevetro, Belgravia Place and Albion Riverside in London.

Li Ka-shing handed over the keys of his empire, which includes CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, to his elder son earlier this year.

