Homebuyers’ quorum requirement under IBC: SC agrees to hear pleas

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear petitions challenging the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which mandated that at least 100 homebuyers must collectively file an insolvency application against a builder for it to be admitted.

A two-judge bench led by Justice Rohinton Nariman, also said that status quo as of today should be maintained with respect to the applications. Last week, at least three homebuyers had moved the apex court with similar pleas that the amendment made by the central government was “patently illegal, manifestly arbitrary and the result of absolute colorable exercise of the powers vested with the executive”.

The government, on December 28, 2019, promulgated an Ordinance, that mandated that at least 100 homebuyers or 10 per cent of the total homebuyers of a project must file an insolvency plea together if it has to be admitted. Last year, the apex court, had in its judgment on August 9, upheld the amendments made to the IBC, which granted financial creditor status to homebuyers. In its judgment, a three-judge SC bench led by Justice Rohinton Nariman said the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) must be read harmoniously with the IBC.

The Bench had, however, said that while the two pieces of legislation must co-exist, “in the event of a clash, RERA must give way to the (IBC) Code”.

The government had in 2018 amended the IBC to include homebuyers in the category of financial creditors, with the ability to sit in the meetings of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

