Hindustan Unilever to continue calibrated price hikes to offset input cost inflation: CEO

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will continue to undertake calibrated price hikes going ahead, in line with input cost inflation, as the West Asia conflict and higher oil prices have kept global commodity prices elevated.
“We have taken pricing to cover all the input costs that we have seen. Input costs remain elevated,” HUL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Priya Nair said at the company’s post-earnings conference call. “We do calibrated price increases only to cover the absolute impact of the higher cost. This helped us to protect our consumer franchise, sustain healthy volumes, and strengthen market position,” she added.
The company, which is the largest consumer goods maker in the country, has already raised prices of its portfolio by an average of 7.5% in the July-September quarter to mitigate elevated input costs. However, the higher prices have not made a dent in demand, as underlying volume growth — a key metric for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players — reached its highest level in 14 quarters for the company in Q2.
“A large part of the brunt of the inflation was faced in the quarter gone by. And therefore, we will continue to have to calibrate price, savings, procurement, supply chain efficiencies. So, that is really how we will manage,” Nair said. “Our focus will be to deliver volume, continue to shore up volume to deliver revenue and total absolute profit,” she added.
Despite the challenging conditions, the company’s management said that demand remained positive across both urban and rural markets, giving the company confidence in its premiumisation push and foray into newer segments.
High input costs, inflationary pressures
The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,844 crore for the July-September quarter, up 6% year-on-year and broadly higher than the Street’s estimates. Its revenue also grew 6% to Rs 17,543 crore. It reported a 7% growth in its underlying volume growth and a 15% rise in its underlying sales growth — a 14-quarter high.
Input prices in a lot of verticals that HUL operates in, such as edible oils, tea, sugar, and packaging materials saw elevated costs during the quarter on account of the war in West Asia that has stretched on since late February.
The company’s Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said it prefers a measured approach to price increases rather than imposing a sharp shock on consumers, with the aim of first recovering the absolute increase in costs before thinking about margins.
Due to these inflationary pressures, the company’s gross margins declined by 400 basis points year-on-year during the quarter.
HUL is not the only FMCG player to hike prices, with the likes of Nestle India, Dabur, and Marico also raising prices in recent quarters to offset higher costs.