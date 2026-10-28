Hindustan Unilever to continue calibrated price hikes to offset input cost inflation: CEO

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will continue to undertake calibrated price hikes going ahead, in line with input cost inflation, as the West Asia conflict and higher oil prices have kept global commodity prices elevated.

“We have taken pricing to cover all the input costs that we have seen. Input costs remain elevated,” HUL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Priya Nair said at the company’s post-earnings conference call. “We do calibrated price increases only to cover the absolute impact of the higher cost. This helped us to protect our consumer franchise, sustain healthy volumes, and strengthen market position,” she added.

The company, which is the largest consumer goods maker in the country, has already raised prices of its portfolio by an average of 7.5% in the July-September quarter to mitigate elevated input costs. However, the higher prices have not made a dent in demand, as underlying volume growth — a key metric for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players — reached its highest level in 14 quarters for the company in Q2.