Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Thursday signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) between the Maharashtra Government and Hinduja group for an investment worth Rs 35,000 crore in 11 sectors.

The pact was signed at the Varsha Bungalow of CM Shinde, in the presence of the Hinduja group’s G P Hinduja, Ashok Hinduja, and Prakash Hinduja.

CM Shinde thanked the Indian transnational conglomerate for prioritising investment in Maharashtra.

According to officials, the Hinduja group will invest Rs 35,000 crore in the state to boost the development of the state and create employment opportunities. The conglomerate will invest in the fields of renewable energy, media and entertainment, rural economic development, cyber security, commercial automobiles, banking-finance, health, infrastructure, education, manufacturing and new technology.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Shinde said that in the last two days, the government’s cabinet sub-committee has given approval to investment projects worth Rs 70,000 crore, which will give employment to over 55,000 youths. “We are providing 75,000 jobs in the government sector to the youth, and along with that, there will be jobs in the private sector after the investments. The youths will get work and their lives will change,” Shinde said while adding that Maharashtra has the largest number of startups in the country and has launched a one-window scheme for gaining industry licence.

“A law will be brought in this regard soon and the government is giving other incentives to the industries. Maharashtra has a conducive environment for investment and skilled manpower is also available, the state government and administration are committed to providing all facilities to the entrepreneurs,” Shinde said.