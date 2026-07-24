Hindalco looking at Rs 1 lakh crore investment pipeline: Aditya Birla

The phased expansion of the Aditya smelter, which will add 3,74,000 tonnes, is progressing on schedule, while a similar expansion at Mahan is under evaluation.

Written by: George Mathew
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 08:40 AM IST
aditya birla“Together, India business and Novelis — the company’s US arm — are investing approximately $10 billion in organic growth, the most ambitious capital programme in the company's history," Aditya Birla said. (Source: File)
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Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries is looking at strategic projects with a potential investment pipeline of Rs 1 lakh crore that will lift its growth trajectory, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

“We have already earmarked Rs 50,000 crore for strategic growth projects across the value chain. Another Rs 50,000 crore of opportunities are being evaluated,” Birla said at the company’s annual General meeting.

“Across our businesses, Hindalco is executing an unprecedented investment to enhance capacities in our mines, upstream and downstream operations in India,” he said.

“Together, India business and Novelis — the company’s US arm — are investing approximately $10 billion in organic growth, the most ambitious capital programme in the company’s history,” Birla said.

“The expansion of the Aditya Alumina refinery is progressing well, while coal production at the Chakla and Bandha captive coal mines is slated to start next calendar year. The Meenakshi captive coal mine will go online by FY29. Together, these initiatives are expected to reinforce the structural and cost advantages of our business,” Birla said.

For Novelis, the restart of the Oswego plant and the upcoming commissioning of Bay Minette in the second half of 2026, mark an important turning point, he said.

As Bay Minette ramps up, it will deepen Novelis’ presence in key end markets, particularly beverage packaging, automotive and specialty products, while strengthening its US. manufacturing footprint, Birla said. Taken together, these developments provide a clear pathway to the next phase of earnings growth and reinforce Novelis’ long-term ambition of achieving adjusted EBITDA per tonne of US$ 600, he said.

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The phased expansion of the Aditya smelter, which will add 3,74,000 tonnes, is progressing on schedule, while a similar expansion at Mahan is under evaluation.

Together, these projects would take Hindalco’s aluminium smelting capacity to more than 2 million tonnes, he said.

“We are also scaling up our Copper business to meet rising domestic demand driven by electrification, renewable energy and infrastructure development. The inner grooved tubes facility at Vadodara has commenced operations and will steadily ramp up through the year,” he said.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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