Hindalco looking at Rs 1 lakh crore investment pipeline: Aditya Birla

“Together, India business and Novelis — the company’s US arm — are investing approximately $10 billion in organic growth, the most ambitious capital programme in the company's history," Aditya Birla said. (Source: File)

Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries is looking at strategic projects with a potential investment pipeline of Rs 1 lakh crore that will lift its growth trajectory, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

“We have already earmarked Rs 50,000 crore for strategic growth projects across the value chain. Another Rs 50,000 crore of opportunities are being evaluated,” Birla said at the company’s annual General meeting.

“Across our businesses, Hindalco is executing an unprecedented investment to enhance capacities in our mines, upstream and downstream operations in India,” he said.

“Together, India business and Novelis — the company’s US arm — are investing approximately $10 billion in organic growth, the most ambitious capital programme in the company’s history,” Birla said.