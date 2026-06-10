Highway ministry allows force majeure relief for road contractors amid West Asia conflict

The highway ministry's decision has come on the basis of an office memorandum issued by the Department of expenditure on April 29. (Representational Image)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has allowed road contractors to invoke the force majeure clause in case of project delays arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The ministry’s decision follows an office memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure on April 29, which said the conflict should be treated as a “war” and that contractors should be granted relief in cases where supply chain disruptions lead to project delays.

Force majeure refers to extraordinary events or circumstances beyond human control. In this regard, the Department of Expenditure allowed government departments to extend project completion timelines by two to four months without imposing penalties.