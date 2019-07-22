‘High export potential’ in 31 products, says CII

In the wake of moderated growth in India’s exports this year, the government needs to push “high potential” products like women’s apparel, drugs and furniture, says a new study by industry lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Advertising

CII, which represents companies from several industries in India, has identified 31 such items and submitted recommendations to boost exports in these sectors to the Commerce Ministry.

The body has suggested expanding domestic production in these areas and undertaking “targeted promotion” in top importing nations to build exports in these items. This includes suggestions to negotiate on non-tariff barriers with countries importing these products, strengthening industrial clusters to improve production and the development of an export strategy at the state level, based on the comparative advantages of states.

According to the paper ‘Indian Exports: The Next Trajectory – Mapping Products and Destinations’, India has scope to improve exports in products where it is already performing well, such as jewellery, women’s clothing, refined copper and medicines.

India also has potential to increase its capacity to produce several products to have a competitive edge over other countries in exports, it adds. This includes products like furniture, tractor accessories and motor vehicles, cyclic hydrocarbons, flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, men’s and boy’s suits, jerseys and pullovers and sulphonamide.