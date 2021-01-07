EPFO starts crediting 8.5% interest rate in member accounts: Here is how to check your EPF account balance

Here are four ways by which you can easily check your EPF account balance. (File photo)

Last week, the government announced that Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting an 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 for its over six crore members. The retirement fund body has credited the employees’ provident fund (EPF) interest to various members and it is important for every EPFO member to know their EPF account balance.

“When we had announced 8.5 per cent interest rate, everyone was surprised that how is it going to be possible. Out of this, 8.15 per cent has been the debt component and 0.35 per cent is from capital gains of the equity component. A lot of discussion took place, constant discussions were held with the Finance Ministry on proposal… the EPF surplus is growing and crediting will begin from today,” Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had said.

If you too have an EPF account and are wondering how to check your account balance, here’s how you will be able to it.

1. Checking your EPF balance through EPFO website:

Head to the EPFO website (Click here: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/)

Below the drop-down menu on ‘Services’ click on the ‘For Employees’ option

Under the ‘Services’ section below, click on ‘Member Passbook’

It will redirect you to another page where you have to enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password along with a mathematical captcha solution to log in

This method is available to those members who are already registered on the Unified Member Portal. It takes 6 hours for the passbook to be available after the registration at Unified Member Portal.

2. Checking your EPF balance through Umang App:

Download and install the Umang App on your mobile through Google Play or App Store.

Open the app and click on ‘EPFO’

Now, under the ‘Employee Centric Services’ click on ‘View Passbook’

Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP

An OTP (one time password) will be sent to your mobile number registered with your EPF account

Enter the OTP on the required field and tap ‘Login’

Select the Company Name and member ID of your employer and track your EPF balance

3. Checking your EPF balance through missed call:

If your EPF account is registered on the UAN portal along with your mobile number, then give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number and you will get the details of your EPF account through an SMS.

4. Checking your EPF balance through SMS:

Type “EPFOHO UAN ENG” and send it to 7738299899. Here, the last three letters “ENG” is the preferred language. This service is available in various local languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil Malayalam and Kannada.

If you wish to get the PF message in any domestic Indian language, then type the first 3 letters of the language, such as ‘BEN’ for Bengali, ‘MAR’ for Marathi, and so on.