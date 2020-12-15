Health data management policy gets nod

The policy was approved “after over a month” of soliciting feedback from various stakeholders and the general public, according to NHA CEO Dr Indu Bhushan.

The health Ministry Monday approved a policy under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to protect and manage personal data of patients using the digital services of the scheme.

The health data management policy under the scheme is expected to act as a “guidance document” across the National Digital Health Ecosystem (NDHE), setting out the minimum standard for data privacy protection.

“This policy is to be read along with, and not in contradiction to, any applicable law, or any instrument having the effect of any law together with the Blueprint, the information security policy, the data retention and archival policy and any other policy which may be issued for the implementation of the NDHM,” stated the National Health Authority, which is implementing the scheme.

