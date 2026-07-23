HDFC Bank under US law firms’ scanner over alleged payments; shares fell 3% after May report

Both these instances had led to panic in the market, causing shares of the bank to crash, and wiping out a huge chunk of investor wealth.

HDFC Bank has come under scrutiny from three US-based law firms over alleged camouflaged payments made to a Maharashtra authority, as reported by The Indian Express on May 27. The firms have also urged US investors who incurred losses following the stock market reaction to the report to contact them.

The three law firms are the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, and Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter. All three investigations were notified via press releases from global press release distributor BusinessWire on Wednesday.

The firms said they had “commenced an investigation on behalf of HDFC Bank Ltd investors concerning the company’s possible violations of federal securities laws”. They also invited shareholders who suffered losses during the episode to contact the law firms.