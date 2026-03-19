HDFC Bank a strong institution, has strong fundamentals: Financial Services Secretary Nagaraju

The bank said in an exchange filing that the RBI had granted its approval for Mistry’s appointment on Wednesday. Chakraborty's resignation letter is dated Tuesday. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

HDFC Bank is “strong” and has strong fundamentals, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said on Thursday, a day after Atanu Chakraborty resigned as the private sector lender’s Parttime Chairman and independent director.

“HDFC Bank is a strong institution with strong fundamentals. The RBI has already issued a statement,” Nagaraju told reporters.

Late Wednesday, HDFC Bank informed stock exchanges that Chakraborty had resigned from the position he had held for nearly five years with immediate effect. He said in his resignation letter that “certain happenings and practices within the bank are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics”.

“This is the basis of my aforementioned decision. I confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those states above,” he added.