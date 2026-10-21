HDFC Bank governance woes grow: Probe finds 2 executives leaked confidential information

An internal investigation by HDFC Bank has found evidence that two senior executives disclosed confidential business strategies and potentially market-sensitive information to outsiders, adding to the governance challenges confronting India’s largest private sector lender by market value.

According to the people familiar with the matter, as cited by Bloomberg, the executives oversee key businesses and functions at the bank. The investigation began after some senior leaders raised concerns about possible information leaks. The bank is continuing to examine whether the information disclosed was misused.

The findings were communicated with the senior management, including some board members, earlier this year, said the report. Both executives have since been formally informed of the findings. It remains unclear what disciplinary action, if any, will follow.