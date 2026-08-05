HDFC Bank board to have ‘zero tolerance’ for unethical practices: Chairman Rajiv Kumar

HDFC has demonstrated that it has control systems/guard rails in place to identify deviations, if any and the oversight at committee levels is strong, part-time Chairman Rajiv Kumar said. (File photo)

HDFC Bank Part-time Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said the bank’s board will ensure that control functions remain fully empowered to have “zero tolerance towards any unethical practice”, which will be “dealt with speed and firmness on a case-to-case basis”.

“There are no governance related concerns at the systemic level,” Kumar said while addressing the annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank. The board is committed to ensure that HDFC Bank operates from the pedestal of highest levels of corporate governance and remains anchored in integrity, transparency, accountability, and prudent stewardship, he said.

He said large institutions such as HDFC Bank may encounter some issues from time to time. “It is important that these issues are addressed in a timely and transparent manner,” Kumar said. He took charge as chairman in July this year.