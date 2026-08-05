HDFC Bank board to have ‘zero tolerance’ for unethical practices: Chairman Rajiv Kumar

The bank’s board will ensure that control functions remain empowered to act against any unethical practices, Kumar said while addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiAug 5, 2026 08:18 PM IST
HDFC Bank governance, HDFC,HDFC has demonstrated that it has control systems/guard rails in place to identify deviations, if any and the oversight at committee levels is strong, part-time Chairman Rajiv Kumar said. (File photo)
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HDFC Bank Part-time Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said the bank’s board will ensure that control functions remain fully empowered to have “zero tolerance towards any unethical practice”, which will be “dealt with speed and firmness on a case-to-case basis”.

“There are no governance related concerns at the systemic level,” Kumar said while addressing the annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank. The board is committed to ensure that HDFC Bank operates from the pedestal of highest levels of corporate governance and remains anchored in integrity, transparency, accountability, and prudent stewardship, he said.

He said large institutions such as HDFC Bank may encounter some issues from time to time. “It is important that these issues are addressed in a timely and transparent manner,” Kumar said. He took charge as chairman in July this year.

The bank has demonstrated that it has control systems/guard rails in place to identify deviations, if any and the oversight at committee levels is strong, Kumar said. “Let me reiterate, on my behalf and on behalf of the board, that the bank is fundamentally strong, with a pristine balance sheet,” he said.

“I appeal to all (employees) to put their best foot forward, take the bank to newer heights, and set even higher standards of ethical governance. Needless to add that, a policy of no tolerance, repeat no tolerance towards any kind of deviation from established policy regime will be followed,” he told the shareholders.

Governance concerns

On March 18, HDFC Bank’s part-time chairman Chakraborty resigned with immediate effect, citing that certain happenings and practices within the bank were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics. Six days later, HDFC Bank announced that the board of directors appointed external law firms — domestic and international — to review the points highlighted by Chakraborty in his resignation letter.

Giving a “clean chit” to the bank, the law firms — Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC and Wadia Ghandy & Co — said the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s statement, and law firms’ review did not identify any basis for the statement.

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On May 27, The Indian Express reported that HDFC Bank had conducted an internal vigilance investigation into interest payments of Rs 45 crore, “camouflaged” as marketing expenditure, made to MSRDC for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

On July 27, the board decided to issue warning letters and impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each for three senior employees following an internal review of the arrangement with MSRDC for deposits in 2017 and 2021. The employees under the scanner are Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and Group Head of Retail Assets Arvind Vohra.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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