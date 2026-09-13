HDFC Bank recommends two candidates for MD & CEO, proposes two ED appointments

The recommendations, in order of preference, come ahead of the end of Sashidhar Jagdishan’s current term on October 26, 2026. (File image)

HDFC Bank has submitted the names of two candidates to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for appointment as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), setting in motion the succession process at the country’s largest private sector lender.

The recommendations, in order of preference, come ahead of the end of Sashidhar Jagdishan’s current term on October 26, 2026.

According to the bank’s regulatory filing, it has sought RBI approval for the appointment of its next MD & CEO for a three-year period.

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Along with the names of the two candidates, HDFC Bank has also submitted the proposed remuneration for the candidates. The appointment will be subject to approval from the central bank.