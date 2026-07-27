HDFC Bank board warns MD, CFO; imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty in MSRDC deposit case

The board of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on Monday decided to issue warning letters and imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on three senior employees. They are Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, and Group Head of Retail Assets Arvind Vohra.

The action follows the conclusion of an internal review process pertaining to the bank’s arrangement with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for garnering deposits in 2017 and 2021.

Based on the findings and recommendations of the Special Disciplinary Committee of independent directors, the board, at its meeting on July 23, concluded that the conduct of the employees involved amounted to business overreach rather than any mala fide action, personal enrichment, or improper motive, the bank said in an exchange filing.

“Keeping in view any potential divergence with the applicable RBI Directions and based on the recommendations of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the Board decided to issue warning letters and monetary penalty of Rs one lakh for three senior employees and warning letters for the remaining employees,” it said. The board further directed that the matter be communicated to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Interest payments disguised as marketing spend

On May 27, The Indian Express reported that the bank’s internal records showed it had made interest payments of Rs 45 crore to the MSRDC disguised as marketing spend through FY24 and FY25.

Internal records accessed by the newspaper during the investigation revealed that the payout was approved in the presence of the bank’s MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. However, the bank has publicly denied these allegations.

The internal audit of the bank’s marketing department had flagged these payments and rated the department’s performance as “unsatisfactory,” investigation by The Indian Express showed. These payments were disguised as contributions to a road safety awareness campaign through local vendors instead of being directly credited to MSRDC’s account as interest earned.

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Jagdishan’s current tenure as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank is scheduled to end on October 26, 2026. His current three-year term began on October 27, 2023 after receiving approval from the RBI. The bank has not yet formally announced his reappointment for another term.

Governance issues, ethics

The bank has been facing governance issues after its former part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty quit citing certain practices and ethics.

On March 18, HDFC Bank Part-time Chairman Chakraborty resigned with immediate effect, saying that “certain happenings and practices within the bank are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics”. Six days later, HDFC Bank announced that the board of directors appointed external law firms — domestic and international — to review the points he had highlighted in his resignation letter.

Giving a “clean chit” to the bank, the law firms — Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC and Wadia Ghandy & Co — said the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s statement, and law firms’ review did not identify any basis for the statement.

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“I would never remain on the board if there were any issues with governance,” former Part-time Chairman Keki Mistry had said after Chakraborty’s resignation. “The bank is very strong on ethics,” he said.

“None of us as board members are aware of what are the specific issues which Chakrabarty wrote in his letter. The board members asked him yesterday and he did not give any specific explanation,” Mistry had said.