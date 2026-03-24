HDFC Bank appoints ‘law firms’ to examine former Chairman’s resignation letter

“The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time,” the bank said in the filing. (Source: File)

Six days after HDFC Bank part-time Chairman and Independent Director Atanu Chakraborty resigned citing “personal values and ethics”, HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced that the board of directors has appointed external law firms — domestic and international — to review the points highlighted by Chakraborty in his resignation letter.

An exchange filing from the bank, however, did not reveal the names of the domestic and international law firms.

“The said law firms have been advised to provide their report on the same within a reasonable period of time,” the bank said in the filing.

The filing hastened to add, “we wish to inform you that Chakraborty did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics.”