HC sends Chanda Kochhar’s suit over ICICI Bank dues to civil division

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed a plea filed by ICICI Bank and directed its former CEO Chanda Kochhar to approach the appropriate judicial forum of the HC by holding that the nature of the suit filed by her in connection with her entitlements and benefits was not a commercial dispute.

In its plea, ICICI Bank argued that the suit should be treated as civil suit as it was a matter between an employee and an employer.

The HC directed its registry to transfer the said suit from the court’s commercial division which is governed by the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 to its regular civil division which is governed by the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). The high court, which is a charter court, has original jurisdiction (the court can be approached through suits as court of first instance) based on the territory and the value involved. After the 2015 Act was implemented, a commercial division was added at the HC, which governs the suits filed under the said law.

A single-judge bench of Justice N J Jamadar passed an order in Kochhar’s suit filed this January, seeking specific performance commitments and contractual obligations promised to her after her early retirement in October 2018.

Kochhar had claimed that ICICI Bank was required to pay her entitlements nearly over Rs 1,000 crore as per current market value. She submitted that the bank reneged on its contractual commitments and cannot terminate a person who had already retired.

Subsequently, the bank had filed an intervention application in Kocchar’s suit stating that under the 2015 Act, the commercial court can only hear suits and applications relating to “commercial dispute” of specific value, which was not the case in Kochhar’s plea and therefore it should be transferred to regular civil division of the HC.