HC clears way for Yes Bank to vote in DishTV EGM today

A division Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the promoter of DishTV India Pvt Ltd seeking to restrain Yes Bank from exercising its rights, including voting, over shares held by the lender.

With this, Yes Bank, a shareholder of DishTV, can participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Dish TV to be held on Friday (June 24). A division Bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Madhav J Jamdar passed the order.

World Crest Advisors LLP, promoter group of DishTV, had moved an appeal before the division Bench after a single-judge Bench of Justice Anil K Menon, on June 17, rejected its interim application. World Crest, in its plea, had sought to restrain Catalyst Trusteeship and Yes Bank from participating in and/or exercising any right, including voting rights, in the EGM scheduled on June 24.

Justice Menon had held that the applicant (World Crest) had “not made out a prima facie case nor is the balance of convenience favouring grant of relief” and “no irreparable harm is likely to be caused to the plaintiff/applicant”.

Last month, DishTV had made an announcement about the EGM to ratify and pass a resolution for re-appointment of the managing director, the whole-time director and a non-executive independent director.

An interim application was filed in a suit wherein World Crest has sought itself to be declared as owners of over 440 million (nearly 24.19% stake) shares of DishTV.

However, Yes Bank had claimed that the concerned shares have been pledged in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship, a security trustee, by five other companies to secure the term loans granted by the bank to them.

Yes Bank claimed to be the beneficial owner of the shares and sought to exercise rights in respect of the same. World Crest, in its suit, had claimed that Catalyst had acted in collusion with the bank and transferred the shares to itself and later to the bank.

The DishTV promoter apprehended that the bank will seek to vote on the shares over which only the former had entitlement rights, and therefore sought a restraining order.

Yes Bank, though opposed the application and claimed that it is entitled to exercise voting rights and that they have been exercising voting rights in the past.

The bank had added that Rs 5,270 core is payable and overdue from the borrowers and the World Crest is part of the group controlling the borrowers and it is one more attempt to stall bank’s participation in the meeting after the appellant failed to obtain a favourable order last year.

World Crest argued in its appeal before a division Bench that that order by a single-judge bench was “erroneous” and contrary to past Supreme Court judgments and the same needed to be quashed and set aside.

Yes Bank, however, argued that it held shares with it by virtue of loans taken by certain other promoters for which Catalyst was a security trustee. It said that because the loan could not be repaid, the shares came to be transferred with the bank. However, the Bench refused to accede to World Crest’s appeal and dismissed the same.