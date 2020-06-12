Have to turn crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Screengrab: YouTube/PMO India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Screengrab: YouTube/PMO India)

In order to achieve the aim of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday asked Indian companies for self restraint in importing goods from overseas and examine whether the needs can be met by manufacturing similar products in India. Addressing an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Kolkata via a video link, he said the government has taken a series of measures to liberalise markets and make it easy to do business in India. The government is turning the Indian economy from “command and control” towards “plug and play”, he said, adding that there is a need to create a globally competitive domestic supply chain across the nation.

“We have to turn crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat and take steps to ensure that products which we import from elsewhere are manufactured in India,” he said, adding that every district has to be made self-reliant.

Modi last week suggested Indian industry to set new targets towards building self-reliance in especially in furniture, footwear and air conditioners segments.

The Centre has started groundwork to achieve this in at least 10 promising sectors. Sectors already identified by the DPIIT in consultation with other ministries include capital goods and machinery, mobile and electronics, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments.

