Harish Jagtani Group plans additional business ventures with a focus on employment genration in Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-based Harish Jagtani Group, a multi-domain conglomerate, is putting plans in place to advance its goal of making the African nation self-sufficient and independent. The Group has outlined a number of goals, including providing vocational training, improving standard of living, and expanding employment options for the people of the DRC.

Additionally, the Harish Jagtani Group, led by an Indian citizen named Harish Jagtani, will work to expand economic opportunities between India and the DRC.

In order to accomplish this, the three-decade-old company has begun talks with the DRC government and its ministry of youth affairs in order to establish vocational training centres all around the African country with the aid of foreign knowledge and technology. The goal is to improve the native population’s capacities and competencies in the DRC.

The HJ Group will work to increase prospects for infrastructural and technological development as well as to give young people in Africa a wide range of job options.

All of the businesses that fall under the HJ Group umbrella would prioritise recruiting local workers and specialists. For instance, HJ Garments, an upcoming project from the company, would attempt to hire more than 500 local employees and support the local economy through a variety of means.

All of the businesses owned by the Harish Jagtani Group make it a point to hire a sizable amount of local employees. With approximately 300 remote locations connected throughout the DRC, its flagship company, Serve Air Cargo, which started operations 20 years ago, is presently the largest air cargo service provider in the nation.

The air freight player flies to all locations in the DRC that have an air base, boasting more than 25 touchpoints. In turn, this has improved the nation’s logistics.

Other ventures include Modern Constructions, one of the nation’s few top real estate and infrastructure development firms, which has built a solid reputation through the calibre of its projects and the level of service it provides, and HJ Hospitals, one of the best multi-specialty hospitals in all of central Africa.

The business provides accessible healthcare over the entire Central and Western African Region along with sibling company HJ Pharma. Aside from these, the organisation has partnered with other international companies, like Hilton Hotels, Mercedes-Benz, and many more, to pave the way for the DRC and its people to grow and prosper.

The Group collaborates with the Harish Jagtani Foundation, which offers free basic and life-saving healthcare treatments to the poor population of Congo, in addition to all of its economic endeavours.