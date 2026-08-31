Happiest Minds to merge with ITC Infotech; promoters to sell 22.1% stake for Rs 1,330 crore

The companies expect the transaction to be completed over the next 15 months and will continue to operate independently until all approvals have been obtained. (Representative image)

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has signed definitive agreements to combine its business with ITC Infotech India Ltd, creating a scaled, AI-first global technology services enterprise with $1 billion in annual revenue by FY28.

As part of the transaction, ITC Infotech, a subsidiary of ITC Ltd, will acquire an aggregate minority stake of 22.1% in Happiest Minds from the promoter and promoter entities across two tranches for a total consideration of Rs 1,330 crore, at an average price of Rs 395 per share.

Further, the proposed merger will be effected through a share swap, pursuant to which equity shareholders of Happiest Minds will receive 25 shares of ITC Infotech for every 81 shares of Happiest Minds held by them.