H1 passenger vehicle sales in the slow lane

With the first 10 days of October being observed as Shraadh when new purchases are not made, sales during the month are also not expected to be any different. With the first 10 days of October being observed as Shraadh when new purchases are not made, sales during the month are also not expected to be any different.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the first-half of FY19 moderated for the country’s top two carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motors India (HMIL), with the former growing at 10.5 per cent against 16.6 per cent in the same period last year and the latter seeing a growth of 4.5 per cent against 5.5 per cent last year.

The slowdown has come due to a combination of factors which kicked in during the last three months, like a high base effect, floods in several parts of the country affecting demand, and the late onset of the festival season this year.

The result is that dealers are saddled with high inventories crossing the 4-6 week mark, which has seen manufacturers like Maruti offering discounts on even its new models. With the first 10 days of October being observed as Shraadh when new purchases are not made, sales during the month are also not expected to be any different.

Maruti sold 908,801 units between April and September 2018 against 822,475 units in the same period last year, while Hyundai’s sales stood at 276,424 units during the period against 264,465 units sold last year.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) half-yearly sales were down 0.1 per cent year-on-year due to no major launches as it sold 121,729 units in H1FY19 against 121,849 units in the opening half of FY18. Tata Motors increased its sales by 31 per cent y-o-y in H1FY19 to 106,865 units compared with 81,417 units in the same period a year ago.

In the two-wheelers category, Hero MotoCorp grew by 9.2 per cent y-o-y to 41,55,803 units in H1FY19 while Bajaj Autos increased sales by 27 per cent y-o-y at 1,287,133 units in the first half of FY19. TVS Motor’s sales rose 13.4 per cent y-o-y to 1,668,999 units. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App