Gujarat moves against firms violating local workforce norms

The Gujarat government has initiated action against industrial units — including Suzuki Motors Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) — for violating its norms related to employment of “locals” in the workforce. These norms make it mandatory even for private entities to enroll locals as 85 per cent of their employee workforce.

“We keep writing to companies (flouting the norms) which are taking government subsidy. We can stop the subsidy of companies who do not follow the norms. We have written to the Industries Department about a couple of cases and Maruti Suzuki is one of them. They have a low percentage of locals and we keep telling them … Maruti is having some difficulty (to hire locals) at Hansalpur ,” Vipul Mittra, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, told The Indian Express on the sidelines of an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute Thursday.

SMG, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, operates the car manufacturing plant at Hansalpur which produces 5,00,000 units of Baleno and Swift cars annually in the two plants that it currently operates.

Mittra said that the Industries Department has been advised by his department to stop subsidies for firms flouting the state government norms. Government sources said that SMG has been asked to submit an action plan about how it will sort out the issue of employment of locals.

According to the March 1995 Government Resolution (GR) of the state government’s labour and employment department, “minimum 85 per cent of the recruitments to the posts in the cadre of employees, workers and artisans and minimum 60 per cent to managerial and supervisory posts in all the undertakings of the state government, as well as all the industries being provided with incentives by the state government situated in the state should be made from among the local residents.” As per the 1995 resolution, industries seeking subsidy in taxes, electricity, water, land, etc have been asked to employ ‘locals’ as 85 per cent of the work force in exchange to the assistance the state government was providing.

A questionnaire sent to SMG asking about the percentage of locals employed at Hansalpur plant remained unanswered. However, SMG is not the only firm violating the norms for employing local youths in their workforce. The Indian Express had earlier reported that there are 570 firms — both private and public sector — in 14 districts of the state that flouted the employment norms between 2013 and 2017. This set of data from the government was also tabled in the Gujarat Assembly in September last and shows that SMG had violated the provisions at the Hansalpur plant in 2017. However, there are other automobile firms in Ahmedabad — including Tata Motors and Ford Motor — that violated the provisions repeatedly in this five year period.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India along with Tata Motors and Ford Motor violated the norms in 2017, while Ford was found violating the norm every year. Tata Motors was found erring in 2013 and 2016 as well. Tata Motors wrote to The Indian Express that it has been “fulfilling the criteria set by the Gujarat government for employment of locals in its Sanand facility, since inception” and in most categories the company “exceeded the compliance norms set by the state government”.