Gujarat: Industry welcomes Budget 2020 but to ‘tread with caution’

Members of Federation of Gujarat Industries watch the Union Budget on Saturday. Bhupendra Rana Members of Federation of Gujarat Industries watch the Union Budget on Saturday. Bhupendra Rana

Development of Dholavira as one of the five iconic archaeological sites in India, reaffirmation of a maritime museum at Lothal and a passing mention of bullet train project were some of the provisions for Gujarat in the Union Budget which were welcomed “with caution” by the industry representatives, especially those in the MSME sector.

“The stock markets have fallen which means the preliminary reaction to the Budget is negative… The target of achieving 10 per cent GDP growth looks tough in these times. The Budget is confusing and so we are treading with caution,” said Durgesh Buch, president of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) while giving his initial reactions to mediapersons after the Budget.

He said the Budget needs to be analysed in depth as there were many “conditions apply” in the Union Finance Minister’s speech.

Later in a press release issued in the evening, GCCI welcomed a number of steps taken in the Budget and stated, “Overall this seems to be a people-friendly Budget done keeping in mind the growth of nation. However, the larger and complete picture would only be clear after studying the specific clauses in detail.”

In her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Dholavira in Kutch will be among the five archaeological sites that will be developed “as iconic sites with on-site museums” along with Rakhigarhi (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh) Shivsagar (Assam), and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu). Though the plans to set up a maritime museum at Lothal near Ahmedabad is about five years old, the Union minister in her speech talked about setting up of the Harappan age maritime site by the Ministry of Shipping.

The assistance of Portugal will be taken to set up the maritime museum. The finance minister in her speech also made a passing mention to the bullet train project and said it will be “actively pursued.”

Though MSMEs players including those in GCCI welcomed the move to set up a National Technical Textiles Mission which will have a four-year implementation period till 2023 and will have an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore, an Ahmedabad-based expert on textiles said the government should have focused more on classical textiles.

“We are not strong in technical textiles. We should have focussed on excelling in classical textiles including cotton and polyester. I am saying this because we neither have the technology nor the manpower to match the Chinese or the Europeans in technical textiles which is a specialised area,” an expert said requesting anonymity.

On the question if the move of the minister to remove anti-dumping duty on PTA or Purified Terephthalic Acid used as a “critical input for textile fibres and yarns” was a move in the positive direction, the expert said, “Today there is only one company who has a monopoly. So the move sounds well as the removal of dumping duty will attract imports from China and South-East Asia and might create competition in the market.”

India had imposed anti-dumping duty on PTA imported from China, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Tawain in 2016 and from South Korea and Thailand in 2019.

The Chairman of the NDDB, Dilip Rath welcomed the Budget announcement to double the milk processing capacity from 53.3 million metric tonne to 108 million metric tonne by 2025. “It is estimated that our dairy economy suffers a loss of about Rs 20,000 crore per year due to Food and Mouth Disease alone, which directly affects farmers’ livelihood. To eradicate FMD and Brucellosis in the country by 2025, would require effective implementation,” Rath said.

“Marathon Budget 2020 has set a positive tone but failed to announce much awaited economic stimulus to fuel kickstart of $5 trillion economy. It subsequently lacked incremental allocation inadequacies with over emphasis on fiscal prudence and inflation target,”said Niranjan Hiranandani, National President and head of Hiranandani Group and Commu-nities. He is one of the real-estate players in GIFT IFSC in Gujarat.

“ With economy in doldrums and acute slump in consumption, efforts on demand creation incentives went missing. The labor intensive real estate sector which had pegged hope on additional liquidity infusion, tax reforms and rental housing were overlooked in the Budget. Any fiscal measure in sluggish real estate sector could have provided a fillip,” Hiranandani added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App