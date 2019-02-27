Gujarat: Farm NPAs jump by 333% in 5 years, outlook stays bleak

In the last five years, non-performing assets (NPAs) in Gujarat’s agricultural sector has jumped by 333 per cent, with the last year alone witnessing a rise in the farm NPAs of nearly 30 per cent, according to the State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC). On Tuesday, National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) said that farm NPAs, including crop loans, are expected to remain on a higher side at an estimated six per cent during the current fiscal.

“The figures shared with the parliamentary committee on Monday show that the agricultural NPAs in Gujarat will remain over six per cent for 2018-19. Though we cannot describe it as alarming, it is on a higher side,” said Sunil Chawla, chief general manager of NABARD.

The exact data on NPAs in agriculture sector will only be known after the banks declare their annual results after March.

Explained How low farm income is linked to NPAs Ballooning NPAs in agriculture coincides with prices of farm produce going down. Prices of agricultural commodities have remained under pressure over the last five years due to market glut and also government’s policy of keeping food inflation under control while the input costs have gone up. This has affected farmers’ real income, which may have a bearing on repayment of crop loans and agricultural term loans. Weather vagaries have also resulted in below average yield, shrinking farm income.

As per the figures of SLBCs, the farm NPAs in the state have risen from Rs 1,249 crore in September 2013 to Rs 5,419 crore in September 2018 with NPAs in the crop loans category increasing from Rs 430 crore to Rs 2,158 crore in the same period.

The percentage of NPAs as compared to the total outstanding loans during the same period has also risen from 2.8 per cent to 6.56 per cent.

While Chawla said that the Government of India wants minimum 35 per cent of agricultural loan for term lending, the situation is equally alarming in that category. The percentage of NPAs in agricultural term loans in the state has shot up to an alarming 9.24 per cent in September 2018. It was 5.56 per cent, five years ago.

The prevailing drought in 96 talukas of the state has also worsened the NPA situation in the farm sector this year. As compared to Rs 4,161 crore of NPAs that existed in the agriculture sector for the year September 2017, this year it has risen by over 30 per cent. “Crop failure due to drought in several parts of the state has compounded the situation of NPAs,” a senior official of Dena Bank said.

Bankers are, however, surprised at the rising NPAs in the farm sector. “The bank usually charges 9 per cent interest for crop loans. But if the interest subsidy given by both the Gujarat government and the central government (including those for timely repayment of loans) is taken into account, then farmers are getting money at zero per cent interest. If the farmers are still not paying back then something is wrong somewhere,” the Dena Bank official said.

CM to unveil credit plan of NABARD today

The NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) for 2019-20, which is estimated to be Rs 1,57,000 crore for Gujarat, will be unveiled by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. The credit lending plan for agriculture and priority sector, which the NABARD prepares for every district of the state, has increased by 22 per cent as compared to the last year. “In this document, we also suggest to the government what needs to be done to achieve the plan,” NABARD chief general manager Sunil Chawla said, adding that several banks will be taking

part in it.