Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani hits out at CREDAI, says GST on construction to be lowered

Listing out the decisions his government had taken in favour of the construction sector, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the Centre is considering reducing the goods and services tax (GST) on the construction sector.

Advertising

Rupani’s comment on Friday came after he was confronted by Jaxay Shah, the national president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), who said that demonetisation, GST, RERA, etc were “disruptions” which the sector had to survive in the last two years.

The confrontation occurred as Rupani inaugurated the GIHED-CREDAI property show here. Shah is a former head of GIHED (Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Development), a city chapter of CREDAI.

Kicking off the event, Shah began by asking the state government to lower the stamp duty on affordable housing and sought incentives for development of “green buildings” in the state. He said, “Demonetisation, RERA, GST, liquidity crisis, changes in laws, GDCR

Advertising

(General Development Control Regulations), changes in DPs (Development Plans), on-line systems were put in place … the sector has faced all these disruptions. To do business in such times and to generate employment … I salute them (real-estate players).”

He went on to say how developers were operating “under pressure due to RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) Act compliance” and were paying 30-40 per cent as direct and indirect tax to the government.

Responding to Shah, Rupani said, “I do not agree with Jaxay. All the steps that he has spoken about are meant to benefit you (real estate developers). Be it demonetisation, RERA, making non-agricultural permission on-line, are all meant to benefit you. When new systems including GST come in, it is but natural that there might be a small or big problems … Day after tomorrow, we are having a GST meeting. The GST on construction sector is going to be reduced … GST is meant for the benefit of the people and the development of the country,” Rupani said, countering the claims made by the CREDAI president.

Pointing out the “super-built-up” charged by developers in real-estate projects of Gujarat, Rupani while defending RERA said, “We all know what used to happen. Nobody can get the right to exploit.” Calling for vertical development of the cities to provide affordable housing in Gujarat, Rupani said, “In bigger cities, even those who earn more than Rs 50,000 a month are unable to purchase houses. The prices of land has gone up so much … You can sell flats costing Rs 18 crore, but you should also ensure that people get houses costing Rs 18 lakh.”

The Chief Minister then said, “Jaxay bhai I am sorry, but you should not have connected the issues and try to put the onus of slowdown faced by your sector on our government … All these steps have been done for builders and architects. The common man is not connected anywhere,” Rupani said, as the audience comprising mostly of real-estate developers laughed and clapped.

Later, real-estate developers told The Indian Express that the government is planning to lower the existing GST of 12 per cent on affordable housing to 5 per cent in the upcoming meeting.

Rupani went on to say how his government has cleared about 10 development plans, 100 Town Planning (TP) schemes and implemented on-line systems in Gujarat during the last one year.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that from April to December 2018, his government would be clearing another 100 TP schemes.

Advertising

“Another 400 TP schemes are pending since last 15-20 years,” Rupani said adding that the government has also cleared 10 development plans and implemented Common GDCR.