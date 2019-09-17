Gujarat becomes first market in world for particulate matter emissions trading

Gujarat became the world’s first market for particulate matter emissions in the world, after 155 industrial units of Surat came together for “live trading” under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Member secretary of Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) NM Tabhani, who launched the platform where the trading will begin from Tuesday said, “This effort is not meant to punish or shut down the industries. You need not be worried.” The “launch of pilot emissions trading for particulate matter” was attended by industry participants from seven industrial clusters in Surat. “It is a matter of pride that this is the first such trading that is being launched for particulate matter in the world. Earlier, it was done for SO2 in the US and Europe where there were complaints of acid rain,” Tabhani said.

The regional officer of GPCB, Paresh Dave said Gujarat takes a lead over Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in implementing the ETS scheme. “The government in 2013 had asked the three states to come up with such a scheme… Today it is ozone day and so it is only apt that this project to control air pollution is being launched,” he said adding that Gujarat government had inked an MoU in this regard at 2013 Vibrant Summit.

“Gujarat is going to be pioneers in this. This is the first such scheme on particulate matter in the world,” he said adding that though work on the project has been going on since 2013, it “gained momentum” in last one year in Gujarat. Under the ETS, the overall amount of pollution allowed from 155 regulated industries is capped. These industrial units can decide for themselves how to allocate the total permissible emissions among themselves by buying and selling “emission permits.” The units for whom it is cheap to cut pollution have an incentive to make large reductions, while selling permits to other factories for it might be very expensive to reduce emissions. This flexibility can reduce costs without affecting environmental goals

Trading platform registrations have been completed by all the members. In the last one month, industries participated in mock auctions and bidding to determine mock permit pricing and data quality. Report cards on mock period performance were distributed to all member industries. Following the positive reception from industries, the total emissions cap set for all of the registered members is 280 metric tonnes for a month.

“This is a significant reduction from their earlier emissions,” said an official associated with the project where GPCB is collaborating with South Gujarat Textile Processors Association (SGTPA).