Guidelines for financial benchmark administrators issued

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday unveiled the norms for Financial Benchmark Administrators (FBAs), which control ‘significant benchmarks’ in the markets for financial instruments regulated by the banking regulator.

FBAs control the creation, operation and administration ‘benchmarks’ like prices, rates, indices, values or a combination thereof related to financial instruments that are calculated periodically and used as a reference for pricing or valuation of financial instruments or any other financial contract.

“On the Reserve Bank notifying a benchmark as a ‘significant benchmark’, the person administering that benchmark should make, within a period of three months from the date of the notification, an application for authorisation to continue administering that benchmark,” the central bank said.

FBA should be a company incorporated in India with a minimum net worth of Rs one crore at all times, the RBI said.

On October 6 last year, the Reserve Bank had announced that it will introduce a regulatory framework for financial benchmarks in markets regulated by it. The robustness and reliability of financial benchmarks are critical for efficient pricing and valuation of financial instruments, the RBI said.

“The London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) controversy and the related events underlined the need to establish or reform the frameworks for administration and governance of financial benchmarks,” the banking regulator said.

The need for setting standards for the benchmark administrators has since been accepted worldwide in several jurisdictions, it added.

“The directions are based on the practices recommended by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in their report on Principles for Financial Benchmarks as well as in the report of the Committee on Financial Benchmarks set up by the RBI,” the Reserve Bank said.