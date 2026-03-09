Government spent Rs 89 crore to advertise September 2025 GST rate cuts

The Indian government spent Rs 88.74 crore on advertisements to publicise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts that came into effect on September 22, 2025, the finance ministry told Parliament on Monday.

“It is submitted that the total expenditure done by Government on advertising for GST Bachat Utsav is Rs 88.74 Crore,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“Based on inputs received from the field formations under Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, it is observed that these benefits have largely been passed on to the end-consumers post GST rate reduction,” Chaudhary added.