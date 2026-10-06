GST process reforms pin hope on data, tech to ensure compliance

The GST Council’s meeting on Wednesday will take up the second half of the reform exercise that was kicked off by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts announced in September 2025, with officials saying the process reforms on the agenda will cement the indirect tax regime for the next half a decade or so. Officials are also of the view that “systems built on technology and good quality data” can help ensure correct behaviour from businesses without “onerous compliance”.

“GST rates were cleaned up last year. Now, the focus is on moving towards a stable tax system with predictability, as was the demand from the industry. It may take a year or two to stabilise and then the GST regime will only require minor tweaks for the next 5-6 years,” an official said. “If the proposals are approved by the Council, then the framework will be set,” the official added.

No arrest, notices threshold

A key proposal in the process reforms that will be discussed in the Council meeting on October 8 is going to be the removal of the power to arrest by GST officers, as reported by The Indian Express on Sunday. This power, officials said, has led to the creation of unnecessary leverage over businesses even before the actual arrest stage is reached.

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“Tax disputes will be resolved through civil consequences, namely recovery of the tax, interest for the delay, and penalty,” the official said. However, prosecution will remain available, with the GST Council expected to discuss some tweaks. Additionally, the threshold for prosecution is likely to be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The sentencing provisions are also proposed to be softened, with the minimum sentence likely to be removed altogether. This, officials said, means courts won’t be bound to impose a term of imprisonment regardless of circumstances. Also, a fine will be available as an option in every case.

Furthermore, it is proposed that no notice will be issued at all where the amount involved is below Rs 10,000. Crucially, this change is expected to apply to new cases as well as those pending, whether in adjudication or in the appeal phase.

“Such cases are about a fifth of all cases by number and a negligible part of the money. For a small business, a notice of this size costs more to answer in fees and time than the amount in dispute. Removing that category will be a real relief, and will free up officers for matters of substance,” the official said.

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Redesign of processes

The GST Council will deliberate on a wide variety of issues on October 7 that encompass all the tax dealings of an entity during its lifecycle — getting registered, filing returns and correcting them, claiming refunds, and answering demands.

“All four processes are proposed to be redesigned on a single principle, namely that the system should do what can be done from data and the officer should be left with what needs judgement,” an official said.

One major process change is set to be for the export of services, which will help align GST laws with the practice on ground. Citing the example of a testing laboratory which receives a prototype from a foreign client, tests it, sends back the report, and is paid in foreign exchange, the official explained that the place of supply followed where the work was performed. “It will now follow the location of the customer, and such work therefore qualifies as an export. This opens the whole field of testing, certification, repair, calibration, research, and analysis to export treatment, and India has substantial capacity in all of them.”

Wednesday’s GST Council meeting comes over 13 months after the last one in September 2025 which announced the major rate overhaul that saw the number of tax slabs being reduced to 5% and 18%, with a 40% rate for demerit goods.

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“There have been no meetings of the GST Council in the interim, but discussions have been ongoing to bring all stakeholders on the same page, and that takes time. What has helped is that there have not been any major concerns about revenues being adversely impacted by the rate rationalisation exercise of September 2025. This has made it easier to go ahead with the process reforms discussions at this week’s meeting.”