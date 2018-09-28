GST: NAA directs Lifestyle International to refund Rs 41 along with interest to customer

The NAA has ordered the company to also deposit Rs 15,820 in a fund. The NAA has ordered the company to also deposit Rs 15,820 in a fund.

In the third order determining profiteering by the company, the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has directed Lifestyle International to refund Rs 41 plus interest to a customer for failing to pass on the benefit of GST rate cuts to consumer and issuing “incorrect invoices”. The NAA has ordered the company to also deposit Rs 15,820 in a fund.

In its ruling, the NAA observed that Lifestyle International and Mahagun Metro Mall, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, have not lowered the prices of ‘Maybelline FIT ME foundation’ despite a cut in GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent with effect from November 15, 2017.

The NAA also ruled that Lifestyle International had issued “incorrect invoices” while selling the product to its customers as it had not correctly shown the basic price which should have been legally charged and hence is liable for imposition of penalty.

“The Respondent (Lifestyle International) is directed to reduce the price of both the shades of the product to Rs 410 and Rs 449 respectively excluding GST.

