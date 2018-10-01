Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • GST mop-up rises to Rs 94,442 crore in September

GST mop-up rises to Rs 94,442 crore in September

As many as 67 lakh Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns were filed in September.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 1:35:37 pm
GST mop-up rises to Rs 94,442 crore in September Central GST (CGST) mop-up is Rs 15,318 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 21,061 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 50,070 crore.

GST mop-up rose to Rs 94,442 crore in September, from Rs 93,690 crore in the previous month, the Finance Ministry said Monday. As many as 67 lakh Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns were filed in September.

Of the Rs 94,442 crore collected last month, Central GST (CGST) mop-up is Rs 15,318 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 21,061 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 50,070 crore (including Rs 25,308 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 7,993 crore (including Rs 769 crore collected on imports), the ministry said.

“The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after settlement in September, 2018 is Rs 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs 35,015 crore for SGST,” it added.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement