GST mop up hits a record Rs 1.13-lakh crore in April

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit record high level of Rs 1.13 lakh crore in April (for March). This is the second consecutive month of GST mop-up topping Rs 1 lakh crore-mark and 10.05 per cent higher than Rs 1.03 lakh crore collected in April 2018.

Advertising

Though the double-digit growth in GST revenue from last year is being seen as a sign of growth in taxpayer base, it also reflects the year-end adjustments and reconciliations at the end of the financial year 2018-19. Also, the GST revenues may have gained from computation of tax liability due to filing of annual return for financial year 2017-18 whose due date is June 30 along with action on e-way bill front and data-analytics based action against tax evaders.

The GST revenue has gone up despite the compliance rate showing a decline, with total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for March up to April 30 at 72.13 lakh as against 75.95 lakh returns filed in the previous month. Overall GST revenue gained from higher revenue share from imports, with compensation cess at Rs 9,168 crore (including Rs 1,053 crore collected on imports) in April as against Rs 8,286 crore (including Rs 891 crore from imports) in the previous month.

Explained To meet target, the growth pace needs to be maintained GST revenue mop-up in April rose to the highest level since its rollout in July 2017. The rise in GST revenue is despite a series of rate cuts and lower compliance rate in April, signalling stabilisation at this level but also reflective of year-end adjustments. The government will need to maintain the same pace of revenue growth in the remaining months of this fiscal to meet the budgeted target, given that it had struggled to meet even the pruned target for FY19.

“The revenue in April, 2018 was Rs 1,03,459 crore and the revenue during April, 2019 is a growth of 10.05 per cent over the revenue in the same month last year. The revenue in April, 2019 is 16.05per cent higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in FY 2018-19 (Rs 98,114 crore),” a Finance Ministry statement said. GST collections have been under strain, with the Central government even revising down its Budget target for 2018-19. GST targets have been challenging in view of a slew of relief measures and rate cuts that have been estimated to create a dent of Rs 80,000 crore a year along with revenue loss due to leakages and tax evasion.

Advertising

Going ahead, the hike in exemption threshold, effective April 1, will also have an impact on the GST revenues. In its meeting held on January 10, the GST Council had given nod for doubling the exemption threshold to Rs 40 lakh along with raising the turnover limit for composition scheme to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 1 crore with effect from April 1. Estimated revenue loss by hike in exemption threshold to Rs 40 lakh is around Rs 5,200 crore, assuming that 50 per cent of the taxpayers will move out of GST and the remaining 50 per cent stay to take supply chain benefits. Out of the total GST revenue of Rs 1,13,865 crore collected in April, Central GST (CGST) is Rs 21,163 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 28,801 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 54,733 crore (including Rs 23,289 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 9,168 crore (including Rs 1,053 crore collected on imports).

The government has settled Rs 20,370 crore to Central GST and Rs 15,975 crore to State GST from Integrated GST as regular settlement. Further, Rs 12,000 crore has been settled from the balance IGST available with the Centre on provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and states.

Tax experts said the higher level of GST revenue signals stabilisation despite the rate cuts. “The steep increase in collections despite rate reductions during the past year indicates that GST revenues are now on the stabilisation curve. If this trend continues then the GST targets for 2019-20 would be achieved without resorting to other measures,” MS Mani, partner, Deloitte India said.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India, said, “While one reason for the growth could be the year-end adjustments and corrections, the steady growth in the last couple of months and over last year collections for the same month is definitely laudable.”

In the Union Budget for 2019-20 presented on February 1, the Centre had scaled down the GST collection target by Rs 1 lakh crore, with revised estimate for 2018-19 pegged at Rs 6.44 lakh crore as against the initial Budget target of Rs 7.44 lakh crore. Out of the total Rs 6.44 lakh crore GST collections pegged in Budget 2018-19, the Centre had aimed to collect CGST of Rs 5.04 lakh crore and IGST of Rs 50,000 crore. For the current fiscal 2019-20, the Centre has pegged GST target at Rs 7.61 lakh crore, out of which Rs 6.10 lakh crore is estimated from CGST, Rs 1.01 lakh crore from compensation cess and Rs 50,000 crore from IGST.