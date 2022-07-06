‘Work needed to prune GST exemptions’: Revenue Secretary

More exemptions will be withdrawn under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, especially in the services sector, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Tuesday.

The effort is to remove the “rough edges” in GST over the next two-three years, he said, addressing a CII interactive session.

On rationalisation of GST rates, the Revenue Secretary said a group of ministers is looking into it. “We will have to wait for some time,” he said. Exemptions still remain, a large number on the services side, Bajaj said, adding that “work needs to be done to prune it”.

Bajaj said the 28 per cent slab in GST contributes 16 per cent to the gross GST revenue, while the major chunk of 65 per cent comes from the 18 per cent slab.

The slabs of 5 per cent and 12 per cent contribute 10 per cent and 8 per cent of the total gross GST revenue.

“In the 47th GST Council meeting we have taken away a lot of exemptions, but exemptions still remain. Work needs to be done on that. On the services side, we still have a large number of exemptions. The CBIC, GST Council, in collaboration with the trade and industry, will continue to work on that if we can prune this list of exemptions,” Bajaj said.

On representations that 5 per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms above Rs 5,000 is against affordable healthcare, Bajaj said the percentage of rooms in hospitals which charge more than Rs 5,000 is “minuscule”. “If I can spend Rs 5,000 on a room, I can pay Rs 250 for GST. I don’t see any reason for such a messaging that 5 per cent GST is hitting affordable healthcare,” he noted.