Service sector to working capital – key gainers from GST process reforms

The push for process reforms by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s recommendations on Thursday are set to have a wide-ranging impact on a number of segments of the economy, with the service sector key amongst them. Beyond the service sector, companies across the board will also benefit from quicker availability of input tax credit and refunds, which will help unlock working capital for them.

The Council recommended amendments to Section 54(3) of the Central GST Act to provide for refund of accumulated input tax credit (ITC) on account of capital goods in case of refund pertaining to zero-rate supplies and for input services and capital goods under inverted duty structure. The ITC refund on capital goods will be spread over 60 months. While the change for capital goods will come into effect from April next year, that for input services can be availed from November 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

“Including input services in inverted duty refunds from 1 November 2026, and plant and machinery from 1 April 2027, is a big step, and it will help fully achieve the objective of the recent rate rationalisation, which benefited consumers but left many businesses with accumulated credit,” Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax National Head and Partner, KPMG in India, said. “Major sectors including FMCG, pharma and food will now be able to monetise this credit and free up working capital.”

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Another major change for the services sector was the relief given for the export of services, by aligning the tax treatment under GST laws with the practice on ground.

This recommendation of the Council will help when billing is done through an overseas branch of a company. For instance, an Indian firm that serves a foreign client through its own branch abroad will get export benefits. The condition in the law that stood in the way is being removed, even though foreign exchange is received in the normal course, an official said. Analytics firms, design studios, engineering consultancies and the offices of global companies run from India will be covered under this. For contract manufacturing and processing, India is now placed on the same tax footing as competing locations, the official added.

Citing the example of a testing laboratory which receives a prototype from a foreign client, tests it, sends back the report, and is paid in foreign exchange, an official explained that the place of supply followed where the work was performed. “It will now follow the location of the customer, and such work therefore qualifies as an export. This opens the whole field of testing, certification, repair, calibration, research, and analysis to export treatment, and India has substantial capacity in all of them.”

E-commerce clarification

While the GST Council’s meeting on Thursday did not discuss tax rate, it issued an important rate clarification for e-commerce operators, noting that the GST rate on delivery services provided by unregistered riders through e-commerce platforms will be 5%.

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“Platforms built on different commercial models have been reading the same provision differently, so the same delivery to the same customer has carried tax differently depending on how the platform arranges its contracts. The tax on a booking will turn on the service that is actually delivered. The same delivery will bear the same tax, whichever way it is routed,” an official explained.