GST arrest powers dropped, prosecution threshold raised in key reform

The move was expected to be taken up during the GST Council meeting on October 7 in a bid to boost investor sentiment and allay concerns about overreach by tax authorities, The Indian Express had previously reported.

Written by: Aanchal Magazine, Siddharth Upasani
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 05:45 PM IST
The Finance Ministry also announced that the prosecution threshold was raised to Rs 5 crore from 1 crore.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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The GST Council on Thursday scrapped the arrest power of tax officers, four days after The Indian Express reported that the move was on its way. The Finance Ministry also announced that the prosecution threshold was raised to Rs 5 crore from 1 crore.

The proposal was expected to be taken up during the GST Council meeting on October 7 in a bid to boost investor sentiment and allay concerns about overreach by tax authorities, The Indian Express had reported, citing two persons aware of the development.

“The rate structure is settled, so the Council has turned to how the tax works day to day,” the finance ministry said on Thursday, adding that GST rate changes will now happen once a year.

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While the minimum punishment has been removed, the punishment — whether fine, imprisonment, or both — is left to judicial discretion in every case.

The general penalty comes down from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000, the ministry said. This applies where no specific penalty is provided.

The Centre and the states are learnt to have held several meetings over the last eight-nine months, including involvement at the top levels of the Union government, to reach a broad consensus on removal of the arrest provisions under GST, which were being seen as a major impediment for traders and businesses. The move is viewed as urgent as several arrests of high-ranking functionaries were made in recent times under the GST provisions that were termed by industry leaders as an overreach.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aanchal Magazine
Aanchal Magazine
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Aanchal Magazine is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With 15 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
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Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

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