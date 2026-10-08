GST arrest powers dropped, prosecution threshold raised in key reform

The GST Council on Thursday scrapped the arrest power of tax officers, four days after The Indian Express reported that the move was on its way. The Finance Ministry also announced that the prosecution threshold was raised to Rs 5 crore from 1 crore.

The proposal was expected to be taken up during the GST Council meeting on October 7 in a bid to boost investor sentiment and allay concerns about overreach by tax authorities, The Indian Express had reported, citing two persons aware of the development.