Sitharaman: GST shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in FY21, two options to compensate states mooted

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur at the GST Council meeting on Thursday (Twitter/Ministry of Finance)

Asserting that GST collection had been severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the 41st GST Council meeting, said the shortfall in FY21 was around Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Following a marathon five-hour GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said two options of compensating states were discussed.

“Compensation gap which has arisen this year (expected to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore). This shortfall is due to Covid-19 as well. Shortfall in compensation due to implementation of GST has been estimated to be Rs 97,000 crore,” Sitharaman said.

Compensation payments to states are pending for the four months of this financial year — April, May, June, and July.

Under GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated bi-monthly for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd