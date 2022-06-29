scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery

A two-day meeting of the panel considered a report of the GoM but deferred a decision as Goa and some others wanted to make more submissions.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
June 29, 2022 6:38:37 pm
gst council meetingFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the GST Council meeting, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (PTI File Photo/ Representational)

The GST Council on Wednesday deferred decision on levying a 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15, she told reporters here.

The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue, she said.

A two-day meeting of the panel considered a report of the GoM but deferred a decision as Goa and some others wanted to make more submissions.

Best of Express Premium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
More Premium Stories >>

The GoM had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.

ALSO READ |Explained: What is the GST Council, and what does it do?

In cases of race courses, it had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.

It also recommended that no distinction should be made on grounds of game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST and should be taxed at the highest rate of 28 per cent.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement