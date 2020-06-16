Gross tax collection falls 31 per cent so far in June quarter

The last day to pay advance taxes was June 15. (Representational) The last day to pay advance taxes was June 15. (Representational)

Gross tax collection fell 31 per cent till June 15 of the current fiscal, with advance corporate tax mop-up declining 79 per cent, an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, PTI erroneously reported that there was a 31 per cent decline in gross advance tax collection in the June quarter.

“Gross direct tax collection fell a full 31 per cent to Rs 1,37,825 crore in the first quarter of FY21, down from Rs 1,99,755 crore in the June 2019 quarter,” an income tax official told PTI.

During the first two months of the June quarter, a nationwide lockdown was in place aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This had resulted in shuttering of around 80 per cent of the country’s economic activities.

Even though the lockdown has been lifted considerably from June 1, the economy is yet to crawl back to normalcy.

The last day to pay advance taxes was June 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.