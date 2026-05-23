Grid strains to meet peak daytime power demand; government says conserve

The strain on the power system has been significantly more acute after sunset, when solar generation drops sharply while cooling demand remains elevated.

The country’s power grid struggled to fully meet peak daytime electricity demand for the first time during this summer, prompting the government on Friday to urge citizens to use electricity “wisely and judiciously”.

The appeal comes amid reports of power cuts from several parts of the country as India recorded a peak daytime shortage of 188 megawatts (MW) for the first time this summer when electricity demand touched a record 270 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, according to data from the Grid Controller of India (Grid India).

The shortfall was roughly equivalent to the peak electricity demand of a state like Manipur. But any slight mismatch in demand and supply can cause extreme strain on the system, leading to fluctuation in grid frequency and can risk grid stability.