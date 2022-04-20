Green transition, net zero goal: India, Finland explore tie-up

Senior Niti Aayog officials met with a top delegation from Finland to discuss the Scandinavian nation’s offerings in the green energy sector and explore potential partnerships for India’s green transition and decarbonisation efforts, including sharing of resources like technology and finances, The Indian Express has learnt.

In a meeting held Tuesday, Mika Lintilä, Finland’s Minister for Economic Affairs, is learnt to have discussed Finnish offerings in energy and related sectors including grid balancing and grid stability, biofuels, green hydrogen, energy storage and waste-to-energy, among other things.

The meeting took place a day after Lintilä had met Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. “Finland has a lot of experience in transitioning to green energy. At the meeting, we discussed sharing technology, finances and Finland’s experience in reaching net zero by 2035, which is much ahead of us,” said a top official NITI Aayog. At the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed India to a net zero carbon emissions target by 2070.

The two countries also discussed how their private companies could collaborate with each other and the role the two governments could play in public procurement of technologies from these companies, the official said.

On Monday, India and Finland announced the establishment of an Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing and inked a formal memorandum of understanding to that effect.