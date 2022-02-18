RE push: Green hydrogen plants to get free inter-state power transmission

RENEWABLE ENERGY plants set up before 2025 to power the production of green hydrogen or green ammonia will get free inter-state power transmission for 25 years. To reduce carbon emissions and boost domestic production of green hydrogen to 5 million tonnes by 2030, the Centre on Thursday announced the green hydrogen/ ammonia policy.

The Power Ministry said renewable energy plants of green hydrogen and green ammonia producers will be given connectivity to the grid on a priority basis and will be permitted to bank surplus energy with discoms for 30 days, and withdraw it as required.

“This will reduce dependence on fossil fuel and reduce crude imports. The objective also is for our country to emerge as an export hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia,” the Ministry said. The government is planning to mandate that oil refining, fertiliser and steel sectors, which are key users of hydrogen and ammonia, use green hydrogen for a certain proportion of their requirements.

The policy provides for a “waiver of inter-state transmission charges for a period of 25 years for manufacturers of green hydrogen and green ammonia for the projects commissioned before June 30, 2025,” the release said, adding renewable energy plants supplying green hydrogen/ammonia producers would be given open access to the grid within 15 days of receipt of their application. Green hydrogen is produced via electrolysis using a renewable energy source.

“We will be a world leader in green hydrogen, we expect to be a hub from which we will export to different countries…,” Power Minister R K Singh said.